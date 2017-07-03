Illegal Fireworks Seized In East Lyme

EAST LYME, Conn. (CBS Connecticut) – Authorities in East Lyme seized around 100 illegal fireworks over the weekend.
Acting on complaints from residents, authorities stationed themselves at locations in town know for unsanctioned fireworks displays. At two of the locations– Crescent Beach and New Black Point– as soon as the sun set, the fireworks began, Fire Marshal Richard Morris said.
Morris says those responsible received stern warnings.
Especially with visitors from out of state, Morris admits some people still aren’t clear on fireworks laws in Connecticut. Only sparklers and fountains are legal. If it’s a firework that flies though the air or goes “bang,” it is illegal for private use.