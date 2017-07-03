Connecticut’s 2017 Deficit On Track For $107.2 Million

July 3, 2017 12:22 PM
HARTFORD, Conn. (CBS Connecticut and AP) – State Comptroller Kevin Lembo says Connecticut is on track to close out the last fiscal year with a $107.2 million deficit.

In a letter released Monday to Democratic Gov. Dannel P. Malloy, the Democratic comptroller says Connecticut is expected to have $128.38 million left in its budget reserve fund after covering the red ink. Fiscal year 2017 ended on July 1.

The new two-year budget is projected to be $5 billion in deficit.

Lembo says “long-term planning must be a priority to prepare for ongoing uncertainties and developing trends,” referring to things like a potential stock market disruption and a statewide decline in population.

He says Connecticut lost 8,278 residents between July 1, 2015 and July 1, 2016; one of eight states to experience a population drop during that period.

