Plymouth Woman Seriously Injured In ATV Crash

July 1, 2017 9:30 AM
Filed Under: ATV, plymouth

GORHAM, N.H. (CBS Connecticut and AP) – Authorities say inexperience was likely the main factor in an all-terrain vehicle crash that injured a Connecticut woman in New Hampshire.

New Hampshire Fish and Game says 44-year-old Sandy Beaudoin and 15-year-old Ben Beaudoin of Terryville, Connecticut, were on the same ATV on a trail in Gorham on Friday when she lost control of the vehicle. Both the operator and passenger were thrown from the ATV, which partially landed on Sandy Beaudoin, causing a serious but non-life-threatening injury.

Several agencies responded along with Fish and Game, including local police, fire and a forest ranger.

Authorities say both people involved were wearing helmets and eye protection.

