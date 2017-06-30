West Hartford Police Make Arrest In Anti-Trump Graffiti

June 30, 2017 11:04 AM
Filed Under: Graffiti, Steven Marks, west hartford

WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (CBS Connecticut) – West Hartford police have arrested a local man for allegedly scrawling anti-Trump graffiti on benches, playground equipment, and other areas at the Edward W. Morley Elementary School on Bretton Road June 16.

Police say the graffiti, apparently scrawled with a green permanent marker, was vulgar in nature.

Police released surveillance footage. Soon after, the suspect contacted police and arranged to turn himself in. Steven Marks, 32, is charged with breach of peace and criminal mischief in the third degree. He posted $500 bond and has a court day in Hartford Community Court.

