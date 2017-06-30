This Morning With Ray Dunaway June 30, 2017

Here’s what’s coming up this morning with Ray Dunaway.
7:20- Stephen Moore, former economic advisor to Donald Trump, has stated in his most recent op-ed in The Hill, that President Trump and his administration have renewed their vow to create an era of American global energy dominance, and have proven Trump’s critics wrong.
7:50- Ken Gosselin, columnist with the Hartford Courant, talks Aetna leaving state, and what that means for Hartford and Connecticut. Aetna will move its headquarters to New York City, saying Hartford must become ‘a vibrant city once again.’
8:20- Sen Len Fasano, Republican President Pro Tempore, discusses the latest budget proposals, on the final day of the Fiscal Year.
