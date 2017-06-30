Man Critically Injured In Hit-And-Run Crash

NEW BRITAIN, Conn. (CBS Connecticut) – New Britain police say a local man was critically injured by a hit-and-run driver early Friday.
Police say the 58-year-old man was struck by a vehicle in the area of Myrtle and Washington streets just before 2 a.m. The victim was found unresponsive in the street. He was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries, where he was listed in critical condition late Friday morning, said police.
Authorities ask anyone with information on the crash to contact New Britain Police Sergeant Steven King at 860-826-3071.