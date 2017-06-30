Man Critically Injured In Hit-And-Run Crash

June 30, 2017 11:52 AM
Filed Under: hit-and-run, New Britain

NEW BRITAIN, Conn. (CBS Connecticut) – New Britain police say a local man was critically injured by a hit-and-run driver early Friday.

Police say the 58-year-old man was struck by a vehicle in the area of Myrtle and Washington streets just before 2 a.m. The victim was found unresponsive in the street. He was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries, where he was listed in critical condition late Friday morning, said police.

Authorities ask anyone with information on the crash to contact New Britain Police Sergeant Steven King at 860-826-3071.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Connecticut

At The Box Office
MLB Power Rankings
Sign Up Today!

Listen Live

Listen