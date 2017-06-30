Hartford Man Killed in ATV Accident

June 30, 2017 5:21 AM
Filed Under: ATV, Fatal, hartford, police

(HARTFORD,Conn./CBS Connecticut) – A 26-year-old Hartford man driving an all terrain vehicle was killed Thursday when his ATV slammed into a utility pole on Newfield Avenue in Hartford. It happened around 5:30 pm.The 26 year old victim has been identified by police as Tyquann Whitehead. He was thrown from the ATV, which continued into the driveway of a home, where it struck two parked cars.

Deputy Police Chief Brian Foley says ATV riders have been a problem and that it is one of the more common complaints police get during the summer.

This was the first fatal ATV accident in Hartford this year.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Connecticut

At The Box Office
MLB Power Rankings
Sign Up Today!

Listen Live

Listen