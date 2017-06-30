Hartford Man Killed in ATV Accident

(HARTFORD,Conn./CBS Connecticut) – A 26-year-old Hartford man driving an all terrain vehicle was killed Thursday when his ATV slammed into a utility pole on Newfield Avenue in Hartford. It happened around 5:30 pm.The 26 year old victim has been identified by police as Tyquann Whitehead. He was thrown from the ATV, which continued into the driveway of a home, where it struck two parked cars.
Deputy Police Chief Brian Foley says ATV riders have been a problem and that it is one of the more common complaints police get during the summer.
This was the first fatal ATV accident in Hartford this year.