Arrest Made In Fatal Enfield Hit And Run

(Enfield, Conn./CBS Connecticut) – Nearly seven months of dogged police work has led to an arrest in a hit-and-run case in Enfield.

Last December 2nd, 20-year-old Jeremy Mercier was struck and killed while skateboarding along Route 5 and Orlando Drive in town.

Now, Enfield Police Chief Carl Sferrazza says they’ve arrested 29-year-old Rocco Barile, who they say fled the scene that night.

Sferrazza says it was a time consuming investigation by the department’s traffic and detective bureaus to reach this outcome.

He says detectives culled through mountains of foresic evidence to tie Barile to the case, including checking every vehicle in town that matched the suspect vehicle

Barile faces a number of charges, including misconduct with a motor vehicle resulting in death, evading responsibility, and tampering with evidence, along with several motor vehicle violations.

Bond was set at $175,000 and Barile is due in court Monday.