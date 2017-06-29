State Dems Float Revised Two-Year Budget

(Hartford, Conn./CBS Connecticut) – State House Speaker Joe Aresimowicz and Democratic House Leader Matt Ritter have sent a letter to Governor Dannel Malloy and other leaders about a new two year budget proposal they are offering.
Among other things, it provides cities and towns with additional revenue options, increases the state sales tax to 6.99 percent, no new taxes on hospitals, restores the property tax credit, and streamlines state government.
The General Assembly has been hamstrung in trying to get a budget voted on by the beginning of the fiscal year on Saturday.
A letter to the governor indicates it’s hoped that they can vote on the package July 18, a day after SEBAC is to consider the concessions package brokered by Governor Dannel Malloy and state employee unions.