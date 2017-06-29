Man Dies In ATV Crash

(HARTFORD,Conn./CBS Connecticut) – The operator of an all terrain vehicle was killed Thursday when his ATV slammed into a utility pole on Newfield Avenue in Hartford.It happened around 5:30 pm.The 26 year old victim was thrown from the ATV , which continued into the driveway of a home , where it struck a parked car.
Deputy Police Chief Brian Foley sys ATV riders have been a problems and says it is one of the greater complaints police get during the summer.
It was the first fatal ATV accident in Hartford this year.