Highway Pursuit Ends In North Haven

June 29, 2017 11:02 AM
(North Haven, Conn./CBS Connecticut) – An early morning police pursuit ends in a crash on a connecticut interstate.

It started when officers from Troop G in Bridgeport began pursuing the suspect vehicle, a bread truck, which ultimately ended up crashing on Interstate 91 north in North Haven by exit 11.

Grant says two troopers and the suspect were transported to an area hospital for treatment of minor injuries.

She also says a couple of state police cruisers were damaged in the incident.

The subsequent crash had the highway in that area shut down for several hours as police processed the scene.

Names of the individuals involved and charges against the suspect are still forthcoming.

