Aetna Makes It Official: Headquarters Move To New York

HARTFORD, Conn. (CBS Connecticut) – Insurance giant Aetna has announced that it will move its headquarters from Hartford to New York.

Beginning in late 2018, Aetna’s corporate headquarters will be located in New York City, the company announced Thursday. “The decision is a meaningful investment in Aetna’s future, and a key step in evolving from an insurer to a health company focused on consumers and their communities,” said a statement on its website.

The company says the move will add about 250 jobs in New York.

The move will have minimal impact on Aetna’s Connecticut-based associates, said the company. Several of Aetna’s key businesses will remain primarily based in Hartford, it said.

Aetna has called Hartford home for 164 years.