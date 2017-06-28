UConn Trustees Adopt Budget, With State Budget Still Uncertain

STORRS, Conn. (CBS Connecticut) – University of Connecticut trustees have approved a more than $1.3 billion budget for the Storrs and regional campuses for the fiscal year starting July 1– largely flat compared to the current year.

To offset reduced state funding, the school has increased tuition, restricted hiring, and cut spending. However, UConn President Susan Herbst says cuts do come with a cost– especially pulling back on hiring faculty.

“We’re competing for great faculty– then we can’t grow our research numbers and we can’t be the contributors to the state’s economic development– be that engine we’re supposed to be, unless we have brainpower from human beings,” she told trustees Wednesday.

Herbst says a lot of funding uncertainty remains, with the lack of a state budget, and a state employee concessions package yet to be ratified.