This Morning With Ray Dunaway June 28, 2017

Here’s what’s coming up this morning with Ray Dunaway.
6:50- Christine Stuart of CT NewsJunkie discusses the latest as the fight over Millstone continues.
7:20- Rich Hanley, Associate Professor of Journalism, talks the scandal surrounding CNN’s mishandling of a very fake news hit piece on President Donald Trump and his associates. The scandal is only growing bigger…
8:20- Denise Merrill, CT Secretary Of The State, addresses a story in USA Today,which argues paper ballots are hack-proof… and it’s time to bring them back. What does Sec. Merrill think of this argument?
8:50- Commissioner Michael Bzdyra from Connecticut Department of Motor Vehicles, shares details on the DMV’s transition to mailing drivers licenses, ID cards, and other credentials.
