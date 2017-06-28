Person Struck And Killed By Train

June 28, 2017 6:43 PM
Filed Under: Amtrak, Fatal, hartford

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) _ Authorities say a person was hit and killed by a train in Connecticut.

Amtrak police say a train traveling from St. Albans, Vermont to Washington D.C. hit the person on the tracks just before Union Station in Hartford on Wednesday.

Police say none of the 126 passengers onboard were injured.

Authorities haven’t released the victim’s identity.

 

