Larry McHugh Stepping Down As UConn Trustees Chairman

STORRS, Conn. (CBS Connecticut) – He is arguably the University of Connecticut’s biggest cheerleader. Larry McHugh, who has been chairman of UConn’s Board of Trustees for the past eight years, announced Wednesday that he will not serve another term.

McHugh told trustees that Governor Dannel Malloy asked him earlier this year if he was interested in being reappointed as board chair.

“After a long period of reflection, I let the governor know that I did not wish to be considered for a new term as chairman of the board,” McHugh told trustees. “This was not an easy decision. I have been involved in higher education in Connecticut for more than 35 years and feel an incredible sense of pride in UConn.”

McHugh began his career as a teacher and football coach at Xavier High School in Middletown from 1963 to 1983. Since 1983 he has served as president of the Middlesex Chamber of Commerce, which has grown into the largest chamber in the state of Connecticut.

He has been involved with higher education since the early 1980s, when Gov. William A. O’Neill nominated him to serve on the board of the Connecticut State University System.

McHugh will remain in his position at UConn until the governor names a successor.