Former Caregiver Charged

June 28, 2017 3:44 PM
Filed Under: larceny charges, Norfolk

LITCHFIELD, Conn. (AP) – A former caregiver accused of stealing over $75,000 from a Connecticut woman she cared for will face prison.

The Republican-American reports that Judge John Danaher denied Tara Yard’s bid for accelerated rehabilitation at a hearing in a Litchfield court Tuesday. Yard is charged with first-degree larceny.

Accelerated rehabilitation is available for first-time offenders.

Investigators say the Norfolk woman made electronic transfers and wrote unauthorized checks that totaled $75,165 while caring for Marion Donovan at her Norfolk home.

Donovan died in 2015.

Yard’s attorney, James Townsend, says $33,000 has been allocated to an escrow account for restitution.

Judge Danaher says he denied the application for the program because of the severity of the crime.

