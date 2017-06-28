Connecticut Business Spotlight: Welcome Wagon

June 28, 2017 5:09 PM By Connecticut Business Spotlight

One of the many things that makes Connecticut great is its local businesses! WTIC Newstalk 1080, along with Merritt Graphics Print Solutions support local businesses in Connecticut and want to thank them for the wonderful work they do.

This week’s Connecticut Business Spotlight is Welcome Wagon.

Although the day of door to door neighborly visits are a thing of the past, Welcome Wagon’s mission is still the same today as it was in 1928: To welcome families to their new homes by providing them with the names and numbers of local businesses and services that will benefit them as they settle into their new neighborhood. To become a partner or to learn more, contact them at welcomewagon.com.

Brought to you by Merritt Graphics – Print Solutions Print Partners.

