Connecticut Business Spotlight: Welcome Wagon

This week’s Connecticut Business Spotlight is Welcome Wagon.

Although the day of door to door neighborly visits are a thing of the past, Welcome Wagon’s mission is still the same today as it was in 1928: To welcome families to their new homes by providing them with the names and numbers of local businesses and services that will benefit them as they settle into their new neighborhood. To become a partner or to learn more, contact them at welcomewagon.com.

