Trinity Professor Placed On Leave After Controversial Post

(Hartford, Conn./ CBS Connecticut)– The Trinity College professor who sparked national controversy with a Facebook post interpreted as sympathetic to bigots has been placed on leave by the school.

Johnny Williams, a sociology professor at Trinity since 1996, referenced an article that supports white supremacist groups. He then posted a hashtag “let them all f****** die.” This was interpreted by many to mean that Williams supported the ideas in the article, and that he was referring to the shooting at a ball field in Alexandria, Virginia two weeks ago. Williams and the school community received threats from across the country following the post, causing the school to shut down for a day.

A letter written to the school community by President Joanne Berger-Sweeney says: