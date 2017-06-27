This Morning With Ray Dunaway June 27, 2017

Here’s what’s coming up this morning with Ray Dunaway.

6:50- Tom Worthley, Associate Extension Professor, Forest Resources UConn Extension, shares an update on moth caterpillars in Connecticut. A report on the fungus that kills moth caterpillars was released Monday, “UConn Educator Grades Effect of Lethal Fungus.” Learn more…

7:20- Chris Powell, Managing editor of The Journal Inquirer, asks why legislatures and the press pretend EVERYTHING is so important. He discusses his latest opinion piece and more.

8:20- Prof William Jacobson of Legal Insurrection.com weighs in a the U.S. Supreme Court reinstates substantially all of the Trump Travel Ban.

8:50- Bill Young, Chief Strategy Officer for InterCommunity, Inc., a community health center (Federally Qualified Health Center) located in Hartford and East Hartford, will discuss the potential damaging impact the U.S. Senate’s current plan to change Obamacare could have on the state’s Medicaid patients.

