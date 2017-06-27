Mayor: School Custodian Fired After Trying To Meet Teen

MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (CBS Connecticut) – Middletown Mayor Daniel Drew has fired a custodian who was employed at Snow School in the city following revelations that he attempted to meet a teen boy at a local Wal-Mart, according to a statement from the mayor’s office.

The statement says the man texted the 14 year old in an attempt to set up a meeting.

The matter has been referred to the Middletown Police Department for further investigation.

The mayor’s office, in its statement, did disclose the name of the man who was fired, but WTIC News is not naming him, because no criminal charges have been filed.