Malloy Signs East Windsor Tribal Casino Bill

HARTFORD, Conn. (CBS Connecticut and AP) – Gov. Dannel P. Malloy has signed legislation into law that could lead to a new tribal casino in East Windsor, the first casino to be built on non-tribal land in Connecticut.

The Democrat said Tuesday the legislation “is about jobs for the residents of Connecticut, and securing those jobs in our state.”

The Mashantucket Pequot and Mohegan tribes say the proposed jointly owned and operated casino will help them compete with the MGM Resorts Casino being built in Springfield, Massachusetts and protect jobs at their existing southeastern Connecticut casinos.

Tribal officials still need various federal and local authorizations. They hope to begin construction by the end of the year.

The legislation requires a $1 million initial payment to the state. Connecticut will receive 25 percent of the gross gambling revenues.

