Democrats Don’t Have A Budget Deal To Vote This Week

HARTFORD, Conn. (CBS Connecticut and AP) – Legislative Democrats say they won’t have a budget ready for a vote this week, making it more likely Democratic Gov. Dannel P. Malloy will have to temporarily run state government using his executive authority.

House Speaker Joe Aresimowicz had said last week that his rank-and-file members preferred voting Thursday on a new two-year budget before the fiscal year ends Friday. However, a House Democratic spokesman said Tuesday they’ve been unable to reach an agreement, despite last-ditch efforts.

There also does not appear to be enough support for a legislative “continuing resolution” to keep government operating, or the quarterly “mini-budgets” Malloy had unveiled Monday. Instead, it appears more likely Malloy will maintain essential state services using his executive authority.

Legislative Republicans want the General Assembly to pass their budget proposal.

