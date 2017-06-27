Couple Located Thanks To State Police, K9

(Meriden, Conn./CBS Connecticut) – It was a harrowing night for a pair of hikers on Monday.
State Police say around 9:00, the Troop F barracks in Westbrook received a call from a man who said his five months pregnant girlfriend became lost on a trail in the Meriden/Middlefield area.
The man stated his girlfriend’s cell phone had lost power.
In attempting to locate her, troopers say the man himself became lost.
A K9 and trooper from the Troop I Bethany barracks were dispatched and located the couple about an hour later and they were led out of the area unharmed.