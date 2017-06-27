Clinton Pot Bust

June 27, 2017 8:42 PM
Filed Under: arrest, Clinton, marijuana

(CLINTON,Conn./CBS Connecticut) – Clinton Police arrested a 53 year old local woman after executing a search and seizure warrant at a home at 244 Cow Hill Road.Police seized numerous marijuana plants in various stages of growth, others had been harvested and were in the process of drying.Drug paraphernalia commonly used in the growth and distribution of marijuana were also found in the home.

Andrea Tiffany has been charged with Possession of Marijuana, Possession of Marijuana with Intent to Sell, Operating a Drug Factory and Cultivation of Marijuana.

Tiffany was released on a$2,500 non-surety bond and is scheduled to appear in Middlesex Superior Court in Middletown on July 10th.

