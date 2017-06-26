Win Tickets To Talcott Mountain Music Festival: ‘Music of David Bowie’

Talcott Mountain Music Festival presents The Music of David Bowie on Friday July 14, and we want you to see the show.

The genius of David Bowie’s innovative and unique, one-of-a-kind sound influenced generations of great music. Hear his music like never before when the HSO, backed by a full rock band, take you on a symphonic musical odyssey that explores the incredible range of Bowie’s music, including the hits “Space Oddity,” “Changes,” “Under Pressure,” “Heroes,” “Rebel Rebel,” “Fame,” “China Girl” and more! Conducted by Richard Carsey, and featuring vocalist Tony Vincent of NBC’s “The Voice.”

