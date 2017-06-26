Saint Clements Castle Fire Burned In Attic

June 26, 2017 10:34 AM
Filed Under: East Hampton, Portland, Saint Clements Castle

(CBS Connecticut) — A fire damaged a building at the Saint Clements Castle wedding and banquet facility in Portland yesterday afternoon.

In a written statement on Facebook, Portland firefighters say the fire was in a building near the Connecticut River, not in the main building that resembles a castle.

When firefighters arrived the flames were already burning the attic of the building.

There was structural damage to the roof, so firefighters were called out to spray water on the flames from the outside.

Firefighters from several other towns helped at the fire scene, and helped cover other areas of town, in case there was a fire somewhere else at the same time.

East Hampton’s fire marshal said a cook was transported to the hospital to be checked out.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Connecticut

Sign Up Today!
Win Red Sox Tickets With Player Of The Game!
HBRA Homeowners Handbook

Listen Live

Listen