Saint Clements Castle Fire Burned In Attic

(CBS Connecticut) — A fire damaged a building at the Saint Clements Castle wedding and banquet facility in Portland yesterday afternoon.

In a written statement on Facebook, Portland firefighters say the fire was in a building near the Connecticut River, not in the main building that resembles a castle.

When firefighters arrived the flames were already burning the attic of the building.

There was structural damage to the roof, so firefighters were called out to spray water on the flames from the outside.

Firefighters from several other towns helped at the fire scene, and helped cover other areas of town, in case there was a fire somewhere else at the same time.

East Hampton’s fire marshal said a cook was transported to the hospital to be checked out.