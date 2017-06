Keidel: Mets Promote Tebow... What's The Harm? Tim Tebow, moved by the Mets to Class-A St. Lucie, probably hasn't earned the promotion, but he also hasn't he earned all the hate.

Not All Rookies Are Created Equal In Fantasy Baseball, So Choose Yours WiselyAs some teams start calling up rookies to fill major roles in the lineup, only some of them will stick—and not too many of them will be worthy fantasy pickups. Beware the hype surrounding rookies when managing your fantasy team.