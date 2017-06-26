Police: ‘Neighbor Dispute’ Leads To Shooting, Arrests Of 6

June 26, 2017 9:20 AM
Filed Under: shooting, Waterbury

WATERBURY, Conn. (AP) – Police in Connecticut say a “neighbor dispute” led to a shooting that landed one person in the hospital and the arrests of six others.

Waterbury police say one victim was taken by ambulance to Saint Mary’s Hospital in what police called “serious condition” just after 5 p.m. Sunday.

Deputy Chief Fernando Spagnolo tells The Republican-American (http://bit.ly/2tMgu2K ) that six people were arrested.

No names were immediately released.

The newspaper says two vehicles near the scene showed damaged, including one in which both the front and rear windshields were shattered.

Residents described hearing five or six gunshots and seeing men wielding baseball bats.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

