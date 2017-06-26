New Britain Teen Bicyclist Hit; Driver Charged

NEW BRITAIN, Conn. (CBS Connecticut) – New Britain police say a 24-year-old local woman was intoxicated and using a GPS device when her vehicle, containing two young children, hit a 15-year-old bicyclist early Sunday.

Police say Natalie Marie Torres hit the teenager around 1:30 a.m. Sunday near the intersection of Corbin Avenue and Lincoln Street. The boy, a New Britain resident, was air lifted from the scene with life-threatening injuries, said authorities. Police said Monday afternoon that the teen’s condition is improving.

Torres, who police say had her children– ages two and three– in the vehicle at the time, has been charged with DUI, two counts of risk of injury to a minor, and using a handheld electronic mobile device while driving, said authorities. Torres’ children were not injured– nor was a second bicyclist– a 16-year-old acquaintance of the victim who is cooperating with investigators.

Police say Torres did stop and render aid to the victim following the crash.

Police ask anyone who witnessed the crash to contact New Britain police at 860-826-3071.