New Britain Delays Tax Bills

(New Britain, Conn./CBS Connecticut) – Citing uncertainty surrounding the state budget, New Britain officials are delaying the mailing of motor vehicle tax bills.
The bills would ordinarily be mailed out around now, to be due in July.
Those who receive bill area also receive a notice alerting them to the delay.
Once the state budget is finalized, the tax bills wil be mailed out and taxpayers will have the standard 30-day window in which to pay them.
Anyone who may have questions an contact the Tax Collector’s office at (860) 826-3317