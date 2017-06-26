Malloy, Unions Sign Tentative Concessions Deal

June 26, 2017 12:08 PM
concessions, Connecticut, dannel malloy, state budget

HARTFORD, Conn. (CBS Connecticut) – Perhaps in an effort to jump start state budget talks, Governor Dannel Malloy says he has signed a tentative concessions deal with state employee unions.

The proposal will be submitted next month to rank-and-file unionized state employees for consideration. The Malloy administration says the package will save the state over $24 billion in the long-term– including over $1.5 billion over the next two fiscal years– a key point as legislative leaders continue state budget negotiations.

The concessions proposal includes higher state employee pension contributions and health insurance premiums, creates a new tier of state employees with less-generous benefits for those hired starting July 1, and contains a no-layoff provision for unionized workers— through June 2021.

