IDs In Fatal Canton Crash

June 26, 2017 1:22 PM
Filed Under: Canton, fatal crash

(Canton, Connecticut) – Canton police are releasing the names of two peole who were killed in a weekend crash in town.

Thirty-eight-year-old Robert Ransom and his passenger, 66-year-old Linda O’Connor, both from Simsbury, were killed after their vehicle collided with another on Route 44 near Colonial Road just before 11 p.m. Saturday.

The passenger and driver of the second vehicle sustained serious injuries.

Police say the case remains open and anyone with information or who may have witnessed the crash is asked to call Canton Police at (860) 693-0221.

