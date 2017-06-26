Body Found In Water Off Clinton Identified As Missing Kayaker From Long Island

(CBS Connecticut) — Clinton Police today announced that a body found in the waters off the town has been identified as Selvin Vasquez-Enamorado of Huntington Station, New York.
He was reported missing from Suffolk County, New York June 11.
He went into the water in a kayak at Crab Meadows Beach on Long Island.
WCBS reported that he set out with a second person in the small boat, but there was only one life jacket, which was worn by the other person.
The person wearing the life jacket was rescued.