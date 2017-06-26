$50,000 Reward Posted In Killing Of Waterbury Rapper

(CBS Connecticut) — A $50,000 reward is being offered for information leading to a conviction in the murder of a Waterbury rapper.

Cameron Chapman performed under the name Crash Cam.

Chapman was shot to death near the intersection of Dikeman Street and Willard Street last July.

His girlfriend, Caylia Cardona wants the killer or killers to turn theselves in, for the sake of the daughter she had with Chapman.

“Just seeing how hard he worked in the studio… All day and all night, he worked to provide for his daughter with two jobs,” Cardona said. “She does not deserve to grow up without her father.”

Waterbury Police ask anyone with information about the murder to call the detective bureau, reach out through email, or go to the police department in person.