1 Dead, 2 Seriously Injured in I-395 Crash

(Norwich, Conn./CBS Connecticut)– A 25-year-old man was killed Sunday night, when the pickup truck he was traveling in crashed on interstate 395 in Norwich.

The Ford F-150 was driven by Victoria Berube, 22 years old of Suffield. She was traveling in the right lane of the northbound side near the Canterbury Turnpike Overpass when she rear-ended a Ford Escape in front of her, and then swerved across the highway. The pickup truck then went through the metal beam guard rail on the southbound side, before slamming into a cement block.

Berube and one of the passengers in the vehicle, 25-year-old Eric Lemieux of Enfield suffered serious injuries. 25-year-old Brian St. Pierre of Enfield died at the scene. The crash remains under investigation by Connecticut State Police.