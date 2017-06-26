1 Dead, 2 Seriously Injured in I-395 Crash

June 26, 2017 6:22 AM
Filed Under: crash, I-395, Norwich

(Norwich, Conn./CBS Connecticut)– A 25-year-old man was killed Sunday night, when the pickup truck he was traveling in crashed on interstate 395 in Norwich.

The Ford F-150 was driven by Victoria Berube, 22 years old of Suffield. She was traveling in the right lane of the northbound side near the Canterbury Turnpike Overpass when she rear-ended a Ford Escape in front of her, and then swerved across the highway. The pickup truck then went through the metal beam guard rail on the southbound side, before slamming into a cement block.

Berube and one of the passengers in the vehicle, 25-year-old Eric Lemieux of Enfield suffered serious injuries. 25-year-old Brian St. Pierre of Enfield died at the scene. The crash remains under investigation by Connecticut State Police.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Connecticut

Sign Up Today!
Win Red Sox Tickets With Player Of The Game!
At The Box Office

Listen Live

Listen