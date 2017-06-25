Two Arrested After Disturbance At Ocean Beach Park

(NEW LONDON,Conn./CBS Connecticut) – Two people are facing charges after New London Police responded to Ocean Beach park shortly after 6 pm Saturday on the report of a woman striking a child in the face.Police say 25 year old Ciara Subrian of East Hartford is also accused of striking a woman in the face with a purse and punched her several times when the woman tried to intervene.As an officer tried to arrest Subrian, police say she struck the officer and resisted arrest.

At the same time, according to police, 20 year old Robert Carrion-Rivera of Holyoke ,Massachusetts began to physically intervene.As additional police units arrived Subrian was arrested.Carrion-Rivera fled on foot. He was apprehended behind a home on Bentley Avenue.

Subrian has been charged with Assault Assault on a Police Officer, Interfering with Police , Risk of Injury Breach of Peace and Possession of Marijuana. Carrion -Rivera is charged with Assault on a Police Officer,Interfering with Police, Criminal Mischief and Criminal Trespass.