Red Sox Fall To Angels

^By KEN POWTAK=

^Associated Press=

BOSTON (AP) _ The Los Angeles Angels benefited from a fairly-new rule and relied on an old-fashioned type save to beat the Boston Red Sox.

Parker Bridwell pitched a solid 6 2/3 innings and Los Angeles scored three runs after its challenge overturned an inning-ending double play in the second, leading the Angels to a 4-2 win over the Red Sox on Sunday.

Bridwell (2-0) gave up two runs and seven hits, striking out four without issuing a walk.

Yusmeiro Petit pitched two scoreless innings for his first save.

“I don’t care if it’s old-fashioned or it’s cutting edge, we need them,” Angels manager Mike Scioscia. “We need guys to hold leads. Most closers are primarily the one-inning guys that are in that bubble.”

Ben Revere had three singles and Kaleb Cowart drove in two runs for Los Angeles, which won two of three against the Red Sox for its fifth series win in the last six.

Doug Fister (0-1) lost his Red Sox debut, giving up three runs and seven hits in six-plus innings. He was signed by Boston on Friday after being released by the Angels.

Mitch Moreland and Jackie Bradley Jr. each hit a solo homer for the Red Sox, who lost their second straight at Fenway Park after winning 10 of the previous 12. Boston remained tied with New York atop the AL East.

Bridwell was Fister’s teammate at Triple-A Salt Lake before he was let go.

“That’s weird,” Bridwell said. “I was in the same clubhouse with him a week and half ago or whatever and we were talking pitching. I was asking him certain things he did along the game, and the next thing you know we’re starting against each other on the big-league level.”

After the challenge overturned Danny Espinosa’s 3-6-3 double play, Los Angeles got to Fister.

“That’s modern-day baseball,” Scioscia said.

Fister was pleased by his first start with Boston, and 200th of his career.

“Overall, it wasn’t a bad day,” he said. “They just put together some timely hits and took advantage of well-placed baseballs. That’s what good clubs do and that’s what they did today.”

Espinosa was credited with a fielder’s choice and RBI after the review. Cowart followed with an RBI double and Juan Gratetrol had a run-scoring single.

“He’s a bang-bang play from a scoreless outing,” Red Sox manager John Farrell said.

Moreland homered over the Angels’ bullpen in the bottom half. Bradley Jr. hit his into the center-field bleachers in the fifth.

