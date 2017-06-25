Great Moments In Travelers Championship History: 2014 Travelers Championship

Listen to great moments in Travelers Championship History… brought to you by Middlesex Hospital, the Smarter Choice for Care.

And with the great history on the golf course comes the great history off the course as we as we celebrate the over 30 million dollars that the tournament has generated for our local community since 1952 – like the Children’s Law Center of Connecticut. It is their mission to advocate for systemic changes to the adversarial system and other policies that advance the well-being of children involved in family transitions. Through their programs and services, the Children’s Law Center strives to create safe, stable environments for children whose parents are in chronic conflict.

Keep listening to WTIC Newstalk 1080 for the Travelers Championship Charity Spotlight, presented by Middlesex Hospital, the Smarter Choice for Care.