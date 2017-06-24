Police: 2 Boaters Discover Body In Long Island Sound

CLINTON, Conn. (AP) — Police and firefighters in Connecticut have recovered a body in the Long Island Sound.
Police say the man’s body was discovered around 11:30 a.m. Saturday near Clinton by two boaters who contacted authorities. The body appears to have been in the water for a few days.
Authorities haven’t identified the body, and are asking anyone with information to contact the Clinton Police Department.
Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.