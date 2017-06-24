Police: 2 Boaters Discover Body In Long Island Sound

June 24, 2017 4:57 PM
Filed Under: Body, Clinton, Long Island Sound

CLINTON, Conn. (AP) — Police and firefighters in Connecticut have recovered a body in the Long Island Sound.

Police say the man’s body was discovered around 11:30 a.m. Saturday near Clinton by two boaters who contacted authorities. The body appears to have been in the water for a few days.

Authorities haven’t identified the body, and are asking anyone with information to contact the Clinton Police Department.

 

