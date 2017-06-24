Man Gets Prison In Murder-For-Hire Attack, Drug Operation

June 24, 2017 1:55 PM
Filed Under: Drug Operation, hartford, New London, prison

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Federal authorities say a New London man is headed to prison for his role in a fatal stabbing linked to a drug operation.

The U.S. Attorney’s office says Oscar Valentin was sentenced Thursday to 16 years behind bars.

Authorities say former members of the “Green Garages” operation had tried to kill Valentin in a murder-for-hire plot in 2011.

Authorities say Valentin then orchestrated the killing of the brother-in-law— Javier Reyes —of a man involved in the plot.

The office says a jury convicted Valentin of drug charges last year but couldn’t reach a verdict on charges related to the 2012 death. Valentin took a deal in which he agreed the government could prove Reyes’ death was related to Valentin’s operation in exchange for a sentence that couldn’t exceed 19 years.

 

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

 

