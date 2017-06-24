IDs On Those Killed In Waterbury Crash

June 24, 2017 10:12 AM
Filed Under: fatal crash, Waterbury

WATERBURY, Conn. (AP) – Two people are dead after police say a pickup truck hit another vehicle at a four-way intersection in Connecticut.

Police say 73-year-old Katherine Wadman, of Waterbury, and 25-year-old Samantha Mallette, of Watertown, died Friday in Waterbury.

The Republican-American reports that a vehicle was turning left onto a street when a pickup truck heading in the opposite direction hit the passenger side of the car.

Police say both the driver and passenger in the car were killed.

The driver of the truck was taken to the hospital with injuries not considered life-threatening.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Connecticut

Win Red Sox Tickets With Player Of The Game!
At The Box Office
MLB Power Rankings

Listen Live

Listen