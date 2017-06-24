Great Moments In Travelers Championship History: 1967 Greater Hartford Open

Listen to great moments in Travelers Championship History… brought to you by Middlesex Hospital, the Smarter Choice for Care.

And with the great history on the golf course comes the great history off the course as we as we celebrate the over 30 million dollars that the tournament has generated for our local community since 1952 – like the Fidelco Guide Dog Foundation which partners exceptional men and women who are blind with elite German Shepherd guide dogs, providing all clients with increased independence to improve their lives and the world around them.

