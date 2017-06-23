Travelers Championship Reaches Halfway Mark

By PAT EATON-ROBB AP Sports Writer

CROMWELL, Conn. (AP) _ Jordan Spieth shot a 1-under 69 on Friday to maintain a one-stroke lead in the Travelers Championship.

A windy afternoon kept anyone from catching him at TPC River Highlands. It also kept fourth-ranked Jason Day from making the cut for a second straight week. He bogeyed the 18th for a 70 to finish at 2 over. No. 3 Rory McIlroy had a 73, also closing with a bogey, but managed to just sneak into the weekend at even par.

Spieth began the day one shot ahead after a first-round 63. He started his morning round on the back nine and had to recover from a double bogey on the par-5 13th hole after hitting his tee shot left and out-of-bounds. The two-time major champion was 8 under.

Patrick Reed (66) and Troy Merritt (68) were tied for second.

