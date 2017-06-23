This Morning With Ray Dunaway June 23, 2017

June 23, 2017 6:37 AM By Ray Dunaway

Here’s what’s coming up this morning with Ray Dunaway.

6:50- Betsy McCaughey, Senior fellow at the London Center for Policy Research, compares the latest GOP Health Care proposal to the current Health Care plans.

7:20- Nathan Grube, Travelers Championship tournament director, shares a preview of the big weekend ahead.  Going into Saturday, what can fans expect and look forward to?

8:20- Stu Rosenberg, President of Trinity Health New England, discusses Trinity’s role as presenting sponsor of Travelers Championship, and provider of healthcare on the grounds during the tournament.

8:50- David Lightman, national political correspondent and veteran congressional reporter for McClatchy Newspapers, looks at the GOP Health Care plan, Pelosi, Flynn and Russia… Lots going on in D.C.

All this, plus Weather and Traffic on the 8′s and much more.  Tune in to WTIC NewsTalk 1080 or Click Here to listen online. Catch up on Ray Dunaway’s latest interviews HERE.

More from Ray Dunaway
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Connecticut

At The Box Office
MLB Power Rankings
HBRA Homeowners Handbook

Listen Live

Listen