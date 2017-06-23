Police: Woman Found Passed Out At The Wheel With Kids

June 23, 2017 2:42 PM
NEW LONDON (AP) – A Connecticut woman has been arrested after she was found passed out at the wheel of her car with three young children in the vehicle.

New London police say 26-year-old Cassidy Moniz of Norwich was found late Thursday afternoon in the driver’s seat of her idling vehicle.

Police say she was unresponsive and had to be revived by paramedics using the overdose reversal drug Narcan.

Moniz and the three children _ ranging in age from one to six years old _ were transported to the hospital for further treatment and evaluation.

The state Department of Children and Families was also notified.

Moniz faces at least three counts of risk of injury to a minor.

She was arraigned Friday and released pending a July 21 court date. Her public defender didn’t immediately comment.

