Police Captain Accused Of Department Violations

June 23, 2017 10:35 AM
Filed Under: department violations, meriden police

MERIDEN, Conn. (AP) – An internal affairs investigation has accused a Connecticut police captain of committing 63 department policy violations.

The Record-Journal reports (http://bit.ly/2rJeM0M ) Meriden Police Capt. Patrick Gaynor is being accused of violations that include falsifying records,
being untruthful and retaliatory conduct.

Gaynor has been on paid administrative leave since December.

City Manager Guy Scaife previously said a disciplinary decision will be made by the end of the week.

On Thursday, Scaife said he is still waiting on a report from the hearing officer.

The investigation against Gaynor was launched in December after a law firm failed to substantiate his claims that the police chief had engaged in
retaliatory behavior against him.

Gaynor has declined to comment, on the advice of his attorney.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Connecticut

At The Box Office
MLB Power Rankings
HBRA Homeowners Handbook

Listen Live

Listen