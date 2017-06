(CBS Connecticut)- A 39-year-old Bridgeport man has been arrested after he allegedly sexually assaulted an 11-year-old girl on a bus earlier this year. State Police say the girl reported that Luis Cruz inappropriately touched her while on a Connecticut Transportation Services bus.

Cruz is charged with 4th degree sexual assault, risk of injury to a minor, and illegal sexual contact of a victim less than age 16. He was held on $20,000 bail.