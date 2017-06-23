Bad Check Results In Arrest

June 23, 2017 6:57 PM
Filed Under: arrest, Charity, East Haven

(EAST HAVEN,Conn./CBS Connecticut) – East Haven Police have arrested a 35 year old man for his role in an April wrestling event to benefit Autism awareness.According to police James Raymond presented a check to Paradise Alley Professional Wrestling LLC that was returned for insufficient funds.During the following months investigators attempted to contact Raymond,in part because his phone was disconnected after all of the harassing calls and texts he was receiving.Once investigators determined Raymond would not cooperate,an arrest warrant was issued.

Raymond has been charged with Issuing a Bad Check. He is scheduled to appear in court July 5th.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Connecticut

At The Box Office
MLB Power Rankings
HBRA Homeowners Handbook

Listen Live

Listen