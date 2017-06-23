2 Dead In Waterbury Crash

(Waterbury, Conn./CBS Connecticut) – Two people were killed and a third person sustained less serious injuries in a crash this morning in Waterbury.
It happened around 8:00 a.m. in the area of East Aurora Street and the Route 73 connector near Route 8.
Deputy Police Chief Fred Spagnolo says the two vehicles collided.
The victims who died were in one vehicle. The deputy chief says that area is typically busy at that time of the morning near the city’s industrial neighborhood.
Spagnolo says they have a lengthy investigation ahead of them with multiple agencies including the State Police and the state Department of Transportation.
Anyone with any information is asked to get in touch with Waterbury Police.